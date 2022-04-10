WealthPLAN Partners LLC Takes $52,000 Position in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in UWM by 256.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,939 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the second quarter valued at $534,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UWMC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of UWM from $5.25 to $4.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UWM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.12.

UWMC stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. UWM Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $10.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $380.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.96.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). UWM had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 24.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

In related news, CFO Tim Forrester sold 6,342 shares of UWM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $30,251.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Lawson sold 6,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $28,786.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,867 shares of company stock valued at $94,708 over the last 90 days.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

