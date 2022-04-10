Wedbush Comments on LGI Homes, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LGI Homes in a report released on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.06. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ FY2022 earnings at $16.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $801.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.07 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 32.82%. LGI Homes’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.18 EPS.

LGIH has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $125.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

LGIH stock opened at $90.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.55. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $88.13 and a 52-week high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 14.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 100.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,761 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 53.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,951,000 after purchasing an additional 60,088 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 5.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 16.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 10.6% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 32,860 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $3,910,011.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 3,883 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $462,038.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,633 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

