Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Sets New 12-Month High at $78.46

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $78.46 and last traded at $78.09, with a volume of 417 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.22.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weis Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.61 and its 200-day moving average is $63.63.

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 27.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 176.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after buying an additional 55,972 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 51.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 16,355 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 1.9% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 6.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 433,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,804,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. 38.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.