Wells Fargo & Company Increases FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target to $150.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FMC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut FMC from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.27.

Shares of FMC opened at $138.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. FMC has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $138.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. FMC’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FMC will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 37.19%.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $179,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,243,000 after acquiring an additional 52,840 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

