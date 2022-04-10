Wells Fargo & Company Trims Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Target Price to $79.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.33.

BERY opened at $56.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.09. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.33. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $52.54 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 689.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,299 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $124,059,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $115,332,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 436.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,614,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 92.5% during the third quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 1,251,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,161,000 after purchasing an additional 601,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

