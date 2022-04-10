West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Downgraded by StockNews.com

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

WST has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $413.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $394.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.55. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12-month low of $291.32 and a 12-month high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

