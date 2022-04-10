Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Position Lessened by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,218 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 13,278 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $368,123,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Western Digital by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,531,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $425,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,542 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Western Digital by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,302,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $525,040,000 after acquiring an additional 994,582 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,417,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $418,643,000 after buying an additional 889,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $30,703,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC opened at $47.20 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $43.85 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.76.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

WDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Western Digital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

