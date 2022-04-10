WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) will post $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. WestRock posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WestRock will report full-year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $5.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $5.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WRK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WRK stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $47.18. 1,849,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,741,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.94. WestRock has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day moving average of $46.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.96%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

