WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 197,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,204 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in WestRock were worth $8,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 147.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 53.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the third quarter worth $74,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRK traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $47.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,849,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,648. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day moving average of $46.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. WestRock has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $62.03.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. WestRock’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.96%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WRK. Bank of America cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.30.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

