Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,488,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,227 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,809,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,447,000 after purchasing an additional 974,139 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,304,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,052,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,935,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,953,000 after purchasing an additional 178,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,573 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.48. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.39 and a 52-week high of $50.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.45.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.82% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $56.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

