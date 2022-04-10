Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WSR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whitestone REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Whitestone REIT from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE WSR opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $641.41 million, a PE ratio of 50.19 and a beta of 1.22. Whitestone REIT has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.69.

Whitestone REIT ( NYSE:WSR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.16). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Whitestone REIT will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 184.62%.

In other Whitestone REIT news, Director Jeffrey Alan Jones purchased 6,250 shares of Whitestone REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $59,687.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

