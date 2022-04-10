Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.96 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.96 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.17. Whiting Petroleum posted earnings of $2.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year earnings of $22.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.59 to $26.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $26.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.90 to $40.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $473.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share.

WLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whiting Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.88.

WLL stock opened at $80.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.38. Whiting Petroleum has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 33.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,264 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 36,446 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $2,493,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 9.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,729 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

