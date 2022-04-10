WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Insider Sells $40,000.00 in Stock

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:WOW opened at $20.77 on Friday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.02.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.13). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 74.52% and a negative return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOW. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 37,148 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 951,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,468,000 after purchasing an additional 239,540 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 979.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 299,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 271,829 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

About WideOpenWest (Get Rating)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.