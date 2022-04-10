WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Shares Gap Up to $20.00

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.00, but opened at $20.73. WideOpenWest shares last traded at $21.44, with a volume of 15,053 shares trading hands.

WOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WideOpenWest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 74.52%. The company had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. WideOpenWest’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $740,000 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOW. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in WideOpenWest in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WideOpenWest Company Profile (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

