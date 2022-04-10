WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) PT Lowered to $6.75

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $6.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WETF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.15 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.71. WisdomTree Investments has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $7.38.

WisdomTree Investments ( NASDAQ:WETF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $903,469.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

