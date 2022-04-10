Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $190.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) to report sales of $190.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Wolfspeed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $190.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $192.14 million. Wolfspeed reported sales of $137.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will report full year sales of $724.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $715.40 million to $729.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $948.95 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wolfspeed.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.98 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WOLF. Piper Sandler upgraded Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE:WOLF traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.78. 1,784,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,704. Wolfspeed has a 1 year low of $75.06 and a 1 year high of $142.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.93.

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

