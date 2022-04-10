WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP (NASDAQ:WPP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Shares of WPP stock opened at $64.08 on Wednesday. WPP has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $83.69.
About WPP (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WPP (WPP)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.