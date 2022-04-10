Wrapped BNB (WBNB) 24 Hour Volume Tops $979.81 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 10th. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $2.39 billion and $979.81 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $421.35 or 0.00986974 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00045658 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.97 or 0.07582274 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,665.96 or 0.99940736 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,674,262 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

