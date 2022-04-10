Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on XHR. TheStreet upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.03.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 23.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,965,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $820,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,756,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

