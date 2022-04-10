XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,386 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.10% of XPO Logistics worth $8,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in XPO Logistics by 3.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.81.

NYSE:XPO traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.90. 1,986,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,245. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.17 and a 200 day moving average of $74.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.00.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.35. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

