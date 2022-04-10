Xponance Inc. Acquires 3,691 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,907,000 after buying an additional 1,005,219 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,933,000 after buying an additional 141,702 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 4,760,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,171,000 after buying an additional 220,247 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,297,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,211,000 after buying an additional 107,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,265,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,875,000 after buying an additional 21,917 shares in the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.86.

In other news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 7,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $369,421.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $257,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,495. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $52.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.19. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $53.19. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Hormel Foods Profile (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.