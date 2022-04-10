Xponance Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in First Horizon by 159.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 98.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FHN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.
Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $23.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.18. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $24.24.
First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.51 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 34.48%.
First Horizon Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.
