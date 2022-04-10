Xponance Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in First Horizon by 159.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 98.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FHN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $23.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.18. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $24.24.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.51 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

First Horizon Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.