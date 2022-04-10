Xponance Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $37.90.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.65.

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 58,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $1,789,327.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,731. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

