Xponance Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $36,538,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,930,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,090,000 after buying an additional 228,949 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 732.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,074,000 after buying an additional 212,142 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,808,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,416,000 after buying an additional 188,483 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 385,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,240,000 after buying an additional 128,304 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total transaction of $1,069,195.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $2,501,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,053,449 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $109.86 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.11 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.95. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

