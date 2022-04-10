Xponance Inc. Purchases 470 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,193,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,801,000 after buying an additional 142,304 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Elastic by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,535,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,818,000 after buying an additional 128,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 9.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 831,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,903,000 after buying an additional 73,810 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 800,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,193,000 after buying an additional 31,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,794,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $522,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $438,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,415 shares of company stock worth $986,350 in the last 90 days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ESTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.41.

ESTC stock opened at $88.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -44.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.02 and its 200-day moving average is $120.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Elastic has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $223.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elastic (Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

