Xponance Inc. Purchases 929 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,813,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,694,000 after buying an additional 53,469 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,844,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,847,000 after purchasing an additional 36,503 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,130,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,126,000 after acquiring an additional 29,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,952,000 after acquiring an additional 67,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.65.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $225.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.24 and a 1-year high of $244.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 62.96%.

About Advance Auto Parts (Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.