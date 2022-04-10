Xponance Inc. Sells 243 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,277 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1,425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THO opened at $81.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.10. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.16 and a twelve month high of $149.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.94.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 17.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 10.40%.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $805,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

