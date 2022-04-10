Xponance Inc. Trims Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in First American Financial by 31.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 777,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,128,000 after buying an additional 184,045 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 282.7% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 249,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after buying an additional 183,971 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,504,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $10,294,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in First American Financial by 99.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 253,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,188,000 after buying an additional 126,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FAF. StockNews.com began coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

FAF stock opened at $59.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $57.58 and a 12-month high of $81.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.18.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

