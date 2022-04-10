Xponance Inc. Trims Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,869 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $894,084,000 after buying an additional 193,118 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 74.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 943,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,879,000 after purchasing an additional 403,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,171,000 after purchasing an additional 20,816 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 746,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,144,000 after purchasing an additional 102,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 380,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,887,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EME opened at $113.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.45 and a 200 day moving average of $120.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.22. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.79 and a 1-year high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.37%.

EME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson raised EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

