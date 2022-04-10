Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.70. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 50,639 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.37 million, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 8.78%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Xtant Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Xtant Medical by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,037 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 33,438 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Xtant Medical by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xtant Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as used in conjunction with a hardware plate system.

