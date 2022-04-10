Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Given a $6.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. CSFB set a $5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Yamana Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.19.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.43. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $6.08.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

