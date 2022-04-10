Yarbrough Capital LLC Invests $1.43 Million in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,846,039,000 after buying an additional 2,030,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,826,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,313,046,000 after buying an additional 1,718,891 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,351,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,585,288,000 after buying an additional 1,770,402 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,550,430,000 after buying an additional 3,724,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,158,384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $53.53 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day moving average of $52.65.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

