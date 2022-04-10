Yarbrough Capital LLC Invests $206,000 in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,101 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 194.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in RingCentral by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 41,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in RingCentral by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 7,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $352.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.05.

NYSE RNG opened at $111.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.91 and a 12 month high of $337.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.30.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 126.04%. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

