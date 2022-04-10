Yarbrough Capital LLC Invests $327,000 in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,297 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,235,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,361,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in 2U by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 37,780 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in 2U by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in 2U in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,733,000.

Get 2U alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $12.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. 2U, Inc. has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $46.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.23.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $243.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.74 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 20.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul A. Maeder bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $1,037,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Paucek bought 26,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $251,025.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 169,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,012 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About 2U (Get Rating)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.