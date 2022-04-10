Yarbrough Capital LLC Makes New Investment in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAKE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 204.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,371,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,697,000 after buying an additional 921,127 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,051,000. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,702,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,253,000 after purchasing an additional 379,860 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth approximately $15,666,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $35.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $65.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.39.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $776.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.54.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

