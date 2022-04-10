Yarbrough Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 520 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 520 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.38.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total value of $13,954,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,876 shares of company stock valued at $36,991,568 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $608.23 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $322.23 and a 12 month high of $635.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $557.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $529.79. The company has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a PE ratio of -128.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

