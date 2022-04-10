YETI (NYSE:YETI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $53.95

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $53.95 and last traded at $54.15, with a volume of 1280292 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.96.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on YETI shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, YETI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.

Get YETI alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.01.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.94 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter worth about $2,135,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of YETI by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,551,000 after purchasing an additional 132,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of YETI by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,202,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,371,000 after purchasing an additional 29,497 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 37,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

About YETI (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.