YGGDRASH Price Hits $0.0004 (YEED)

YGGDRASH (YEED) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 9th. One YGGDRASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, YGGDRASH has traded flat against the US dollar. YGGDRASH has a total market cap of $2.35 million and $5,507.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH (YEED) is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

