Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $2.86 Million in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,967 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the third quarter valued at $1,467,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 3.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 93.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 81.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $106.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.37. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $65.98 and a 52 week high of $151.64.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $4.49. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 48.24% and a net margin of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $687.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WIRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

