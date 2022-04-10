Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $2.90 Million in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 105,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in NiSource by 50.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 349,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 117,149 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in NiSource in the third quarter worth $12,115,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in NiSource by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 16,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in NiSource by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 63,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in NiSource by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 407,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NI. TheStreet upgraded shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $32.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.32. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

