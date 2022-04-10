Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.78 Million Investment in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 67,369 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Iridium Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 942,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,685,000 after purchasing an additional 76,976 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $613,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,568,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,037,000 after buying an additional 110,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IRDM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $39.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.27. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -570.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $116,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $118,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

