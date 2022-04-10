Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.82 Million Investment in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Quaker Chemical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 11,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $22,779,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 499,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,329,000 after buying an additional 35,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KWR opened at $164.29 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $163.91 and a one year high of $276.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $447.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.69 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

