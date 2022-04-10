Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.87 Million Investment in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 46,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Merit Medical Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.20.

MMSI opened at $68.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.89 and a 200-day moving average of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 80.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.96 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

