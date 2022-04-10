Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $2.69 Million Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,777 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Maximus as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maximus during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 765 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 840 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Maximus by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Maximus by 51.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maximus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday.

MMS opened at $74.96 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.04 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.13.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.32. Maximus had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

