Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $2.76 Million Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 21.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 61.9% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 24,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLT opened at $250.50 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.78 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.14. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.13.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.