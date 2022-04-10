Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.54 Billion

Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) will report $4.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.91 billion. American Electric Power posted sales of $4.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full-year sales of $17.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.92 billion to $18.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.24 billion to $19.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.48.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $188,811.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $607,729.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,061 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEP. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter worth $1,965,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,030,000 after acquiring an additional 70,425 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 870,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,629,000 after acquiring an additional 16,408 shares during the period. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,179,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,902. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $104.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.43. The company has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

