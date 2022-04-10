Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Million

Brokerages expect that Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Delcath Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $2.12 million. Delcath Systems posted sales of $390,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 223.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Delcath Systems will report full-year sales of $5.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $8.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $21.07 million, with estimates ranging from $17.46 million to $24.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Delcath Systems.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.32. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 721.72% and a negative return on equity of 174.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 1,218.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 43,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DCTH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.40. 9,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,930. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.10. Delcath Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $50.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

