Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.26 Million

Analysts forecast that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) will announce $34.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.72 million. Iteris reported sales of $31.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year sales of $133.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.14 million to $134.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $145.32 million, with estimates ranging from $144.72 million to $145.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Iteris.

Get Iteris alerts:

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lowered Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iteris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iteris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

NASDAQ ITI opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.34. Iteris has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.14.

In other Iteris news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $33,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 20,800 shares of company stock valued at $70,230. Company insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Iteris by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after purchasing an additional 32,650 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,349,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,400,000 after purchasing an additional 525,900 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC boosted its stake in Iteris by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,940,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after buying an additional 515,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iteris by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 886,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 342,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Iteris by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 780,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 16,150 shares in the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iteris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iteris (ITI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.