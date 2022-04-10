Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Janus International Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.09. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Janus International Group will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Janus International Group.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Janus International Group had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 5.84%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JBI shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Janus International Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Janus International Group by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

JBI stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 612,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,372. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.40. Janus International Group has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $15.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 0.52.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

