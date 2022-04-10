Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $42.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.90 million and the highest is $45.00 million. Mercantile Bank reported sales of $43.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year sales of $173.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $170.20 million to $179.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $189.23 million, with estimates ranging from $185.10 million to $193.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $45.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on MBWM shares. Raymond James raised Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Mercantile Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Mercantile Bank stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $33.72. 31,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,279. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $534.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.64. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $40.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

In related news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,000 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $79,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $114,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,214 shares of company stock valued at $278,592 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 175.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,814 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 92,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

